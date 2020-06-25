All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1880 Queensrowe Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1880 Queensrowe Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1880 Queensrowe Place

1880 Queensrowe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1880 Queensrowe Place, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have any available units?
1880 Queensrowe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1880 Queensrowe Place currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Queensrowe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Queensrowe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Queensrowe Place is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place offer parking?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have a pool?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have accessible units?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Queensrowe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Queensrowe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing