1669 W Third Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

1669 W Third Avenue

1669 West Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1669 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes walk to Grandview Ave shops and restaurants, this unit features L shaped living-eating area, galley kitchen with range, refrigerator, and disposal, bedroom and full bath. gas forced air furnace and AC plus off street parking.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 W Third Avenue have any available units?
1669 W Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 W Third Avenue have?
Some of 1669 W Third Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 W Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1669 W Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 W Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1669 W Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1669 W Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1669 W Third Avenue offers parking.
Does 1669 W Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 W Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 W Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1669 W Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1669 W Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1669 W Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 W Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1669 W Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
