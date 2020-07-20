1669 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212 Grandview Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes walk to Grandview Ave shops and restaurants, this unit features L shaped living-eating area, galley kitchen with range, refrigerator, and disposal, bedroom and full bath. gas forced air furnace and AC plus off street parking.,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1669 W Third Avenue have any available units?
1669 W Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 W Third Avenue have?
Some of 1669 W Third Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 W Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1669 W Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.