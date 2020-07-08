Amenities

1665 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1665 North 4th Street is a beautifully restored brick home centrally located between 12th and 13th Avenue. This 7 bedroom 2 bathroom has a lot of character. The kitchen has been updated with: ceramic tile floors, oak cabinets, porcelain tile back splash, and all new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Both bathrooms have been remodeled and updated with various improvements: pedestal sinks, custom tile shower surround, tile floors, exhaust fans, etc. Other amenities include: two large living rooms on main floor, beautiful wood trim throughout home, washer and dryer hookups, central A/C, new windows, stained glass windows, large front porch, large back yard, lots of storage space in basement, and HUGE bedrooms. The property has an off street parking lot with enough room for eight cars and is one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4333



No Pets Allowed



