1364 Holly Ave

Beautiful one bedroom apartment in the View on Fifth. These apartments are hard to get and especially at this price. I am moving out of state so need someone to take the lease over. Move in date is flexible (preferably October) and lease goes through June of 2019. It has been perfectly taken care of and it is very clean. Pool, two community rooms, walking distance from a ton of great retail. Free parking included. Detailed pictures can be sent via email. Rent can be negotiated if needed. Thank you!!!