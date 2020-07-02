135 Belvidere Ave

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the upcoming holiday season in this charming home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle! The plush carpet and neutral walls will flow effortlessly with your furniture and belongings creating a welcoming and beautiful style. The kitchen provides all needed appliances, ample cabinet space, and an over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. Store all of your extra items in the unfinished basement allowing you to live in a clutter-free environment. Located near many parks will encourage you to stay active and located near the local freeway gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Call today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!