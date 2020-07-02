All apartments in Columbus
135 Belvidere Ave

135 Belvidere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 Belvidere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the upcoming holiday season in this charming home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle! The plush carpet and neutral walls will flow effortlessly with your furniture and belongings creating a welcoming and beautiful style. The kitchen provides all needed appliances, ample cabinet space, and an over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. Store all of your extra items in the unfinished basement allowing you to live in a clutter-free environment. Located near many parks will encourage you to stay active and located near the local freeway gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Call today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Belvidere Ave have any available units?
135 Belvidere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 135 Belvidere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 Belvidere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Belvidere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Belvidere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave offer parking?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave have a pool?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Belvidere Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Belvidere Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

