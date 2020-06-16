Amenities

1260 Pennsylvania Ave (Columbus School) (Renaissance Village) (Victorian Village) (Harrison West) - END UNIT--Townhouse 2 bedrooms , 1.5 bath townhouse , dining room 1/2 fin basement ( family room), gas heat, central air and wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, gas stove , refrigerator dishwasher ,disposal and microwave/hood. Living room has woodburning fireplace and laminated wood floors. Off street parking for 2 cars. Pet--Small $300 deposit and $15 mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.



