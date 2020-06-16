All apartments in Columbus
1260 Pennsylvania Ave

1260 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Pennsylvania Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1260 Pennsylvania Ave (Columbus School) (Renaissance Village) (Victorian Village) (Harrison West) - END UNIT--Townhouse 2 bedrooms , 1.5 bath townhouse , dining room 1/2 fin basement ( family room), gas heat, central air and wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, gas stove , refrigerator dishwasher ,disposal and microwave/hood. Living room has woodburning fireplace and laminated wood floors. Off street parking for 2 cars. Pet--Small $300 deposit and $15 mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4856592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1260 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1260 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
