1255 S. Ohio Ave. Available 12/01/19 Single family 2BR | Off Street Parking | Fenced in Yard - Pets Wecome! [Southern Orchards] - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in growing Southern Orchards. Gleaming hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and neutral paint throughout. Tile bathroom with shower/tub. Master bedroom has bonus space that could be used as a large walk in closet or office area, Washer/dryer in basement. Pet friendly! The dogs will love the fenced in backyard which features a concrete patio perfect for entertaining. CALL 614-283-3804 FOR SHOWINGS!



**Unit does not come furnished**



(RLNE4523748)