All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1255 S. Ohio Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1255 S. Ohio Ave.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1255 S. Ohio Ave.

1255 South Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1255 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1255 S. Ohio Ave. Available 12/01/19 Single family 2BR | Off Street Parking | Fenced in Yard - Pets Wecome! [Southern Orchards] - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in growing Southern Orchards. Gleaming hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and neutral paint throughout. Tile bathroom with shower/tub. Master bedroom has bonus space that could be used as a large walk in closet or office area, Washer/dryer in basement. Pet friendly! The dogs will love the fenced in backyard which features a concrete patio perfect for entertaining. CALL 614-283-3804 FOR SHOWINGS!

**Unit does not come furnished**

(RLNE4523748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have any available units?
1255 S. Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have?
Some of 1255 S. Ohio Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 S. Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1255 S. Ohio Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 S. Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 S. Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 S. Ohio Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing