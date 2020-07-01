Amenities
125 West Pacemont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210655
Roomy, 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a two (2) unit duplex. Carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, new microwave, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven, half bathroom and dining on the first floor. The bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom are on the second floor. Apartment has substantial closets and a private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.
The apartment also includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210655
No Pets Allowed
