Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

125 West Pacemont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210655



Roomy, 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a two (2) unit duplex. Carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, new microwave, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven, half bathroom and dining on the first floor. The bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom are on the second floor. Apartment has substantial closets and a private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.



The apartment also includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5639768)