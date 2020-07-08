All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 4 2019 at 12:05 PM

1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397

1201 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This charming half double is located directly across from a lovely park near the corner of 4th and Oregon. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a third small bedroom that would be the perfect office and one bath. Original wood work and hardwood floors. Unfinished basement includes storage area and a washer and dryer. This home is full of character and lots of space. Walkable neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and OSU campus. See it soon!!! Pet possible with approval and additional fees. No smoking. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have any available units?
1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have?
Some of 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 offer parking?
No, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have a pool?
No, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have accessible units?
No, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397 has units with dishwashers.

