1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

This charming half double is located directly across from a lovely park near the corner of 4th and Oregon. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a third small bedroom that would be the perfect office and one bath. Original wood work and hardwood floors. Unfinished basement includes storage area and a washer and dryer. This home is full of character and lots of space. Walkable neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and OSU campus. See it soon!!! Pet possible with approval and additional fees. No smoking. Water included in rent.