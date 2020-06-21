Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304
12 West Poplar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Short North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12 West Poplar Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
For rent is a great condo featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bath, street parking, washer/dryer and kitchen appliances in unit, secured entry, great location in the heart of the short north.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have any available units?
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing