Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304

12 West Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12 West Poplar Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
For rent is a great condo featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bath, street parking, washer/dryer and kitchen appliances in unit, secured entry, great location in the heart of the short north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have any available units?
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 W Poplar Ave Apt 304 has units with air conditioning.
