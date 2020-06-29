1145 N High Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool guest suite

Fabulous end unit condo with high end finishes located in The Jackson/Short North. Walls of glass and light flood this open space. Large Kitchen with center island, granite, 42 inch cabinetry and stainless steel appliances/gas range. Hardwood flooring in main living areas. Custom Blinds. Spacious laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer and storage space. Gorgeous Owners Suite w/ walk in closet/elfa organizers, newer gray carpeting, custom marble tile and Italian plumbing fixtures. Second bedroom features murphy bed, bamboo mattress & walk in closet. Perfect Den/Guest suite. Additional full bath with jacuzzi tub and imported custom tile. Large balcony overlooking Victorian Village & High street in the distance. Secure building, perfect Short North location, stainless roof top pool/sundeck.