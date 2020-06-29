All apartments in Columbus
1145 N High Street

1145 North High Street
Location

1145 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
guest suite
Fabulous end unit condo with high end finishes located in The Jackson/Short North. Walls of glass and light flood this open space. Large Kitchen with center island, granite, 42 inch cabinetry and stainless steel appliances/gas range. Hardwood flooring in main living areas. Custom Blinds. Spacious laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer and storage space. Gorgeous Owners Suite w/ walk in closet/elfa organizers, newer gray carpeting, custom marble tile and Italian plumbing fixtures. Second bedroom features murphy bed, bamboo mattress & walk in closet. Perfect Den/Guest suite. Additional full bath with jacuzzi tub and imported custom tile. Large balcony overlooking Victorian Village & High street in the distance. Secure building, perfect Short North location, stainless roof top pool/sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 N High Street have any available units?
1145 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 N High Street have?
Some of 1145 N High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1145 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 1145 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1145 N High Street offer parking?
No, 1145 N High Street does not offer parking.
Does 1145 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 N High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 N High Street have a pool?
Yes, 1145 N High Street has a pool.
Does 1145 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 1145 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 N High Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

