1106 Rendezvous Lane
1106 Rendezvous Lane

1106 Rendezvous Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Rendezvous Lane, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath Split Level home with finished basement. Home has Living and Kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets, pantry and all appliances supplied. First floor master bedroom has walk in closet, and a full bath. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms,and full bath. Lower level has a 1/2 bath and laundry off a large 12 x 24 family room. Also has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard with patio, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1325 month+1325 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have any available units?
1106 Rendezvous Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have?
Some of 1106 Rendezvous Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Rendezvous Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Rendezvous Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Rendezvous Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Rendezvous Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Rendezvous Lane offers parking.
Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Rendezvous Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have a pool?
No, 1106 Rendezvous Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have accessible units?
No, 1106 Rendezvous Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Rendezvous Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Rendezvous Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
