1106 Rendezvous Lane

Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath Split Level home with finished basement. Home has Living and Kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets, pantry and all appliances supplied. First floor master bedroom has walk in closet, and a full bath. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms,and full bath. Lower level has a 1/2 bath and laundry off a large 12 x 24 family room. Also has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard with patio, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1325 month+1325 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

