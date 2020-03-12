All apartments in Columbus
1050 Saint Agnes Avenue
1050 Saint Agnes Avenue

1050 St Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1050 St Agnes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE.

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom for rent! Right when you pull up to the property you are mesmerized by the beautiful landscaping! When you walk in you are greeted with a nice open living area with a coat closet. Connected to the living room is the huge eat in kitchen. This kitchen has a ton of counter space and cabinet space. Perfect for any kitchen lover! The lower level has a huge second living area with a season room (not heated or cooled) There is also a half bathroom. Upstairs there is the nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have any available units?
1050 Saint Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Saint Agnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue offer parking?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Saint Agnes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

