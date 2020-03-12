1050 Saint Agnes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE.



Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom for rent! Right when you pull up to the property you are mesmerized by the beautiful landscaping! When you walk in you are greeted with a nice open living area with a coat closet. Connected to the living room is the huge eat in kitchen. This kitchen has a ton of counter space and cabinet space. Perfect for any kitchen lover! The lower level has a huge second living area with a season room (not heated or cooled) There is also a half bathroom. Upstairs there is the nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.