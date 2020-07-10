1022 L Galliton Court Available 06/01/20 2-3 bed condo with 2 baths in quiet neighborhood - At the corner of Kenny and Henderson rd. 2 bed additional bedroom in bsmt with 2nd bath w/d central air and patio. Pool within complex.
(RLNE5302805)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
