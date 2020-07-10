All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

Location

1022 Galliton Ct, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1022 L Galliton Court Available 06/01/20 2-3 bed condo with 2 baths in quiet neighborhood - At the corner of Kenny and Henderson rd. 2 bed additional bedroom in bsmt with 2nd bath w/d central air and patio. Pool within complex.

(RLNE5302805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 L Galliton Court have any available units?
1022 L Galliton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1022 L Galliton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1022 L Galliton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 L Galliton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1022 L Galliton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court offer parking?
No, 1022 L Galliton Court does not offer parking.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 L Galliton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court have a pool?
Yes, 1022 L Galliton Court has a pool.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court have accessible units?
No, 1022 L Galliton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 L Galliton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 L Galliton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1022 L Galliton Court has units with air conditioning.

