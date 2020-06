Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM HOUSE* - Newly remodeled home for rent! This home has 3 bedrooms and a large fenced in backyard. It is located right next to Stockbridge park. This home has fresh paint and new barnyard style hardwood floors accented by unique wood window trimmings. This home is ready for move in!



*No Section 8

*No felonies

*No evictions in the past 5 years



*Serious inquiries only



**Call Bailey to schedule a showing (614) 949-3624



(RLNE4545980)