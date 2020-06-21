3447 Monticello Boulevard

Amenities

To schedule a viewing, click the link below



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1217389?source=marketing



Original Hardwood and built-ins accent this charming Colonial!

Classic Kitchen with Stove, frig and dishwasher included!

Eat-in area with built-in cabinet!

Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature!

Door off Kitchen opens to small deck!

Two bedrooms on 1st Floor.

Full Bath with Tub/Shower and closet for storage!

Upstairs is HUGE Bedroom with sitting area! Great "get-away" Master suite!

Finished basement area for additional living space.

Separate Laundry area.

1-Car Attached Garage.

In the heart of it all-Near University Circle and Coventry!

Not Sec. 8 Approved.

East Cleveland School District

For More Information Please Email Beverly@iip-management.com OR

Call/text 216-369-7644



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.