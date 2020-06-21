3447 Monticello Boulevard

Amenities
To schedule a viewing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1217389?source=marketing
Original Hardwood and built-ins accent this charming Colonial!
Classic Kitchen with Stove, frig and dishwasher included!
Eat-in area with built-in cabinet!
Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature!
Door off Kitchen opens to small deck!
Two bedrooms on 1st Floor.
Full Bath with Tub/Shower and closet for storage!
Upstairs is HUGE Bedroom with sitting area! Great "get-away" Master suite!
Finished basement area for additional living space.
Separate Laundry area.
1-Car Attached Garage.
In the heart of it all-Near University Circle and Coventry!
Not Sec. 8 Approved.
East Cleveland School District
For More Information Please Email Beverly@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-369-7644
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.