Cleveland Heights, OH
3447 Monticello Boulevard
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:36 PM

3447 Monticello Boulevard

3447 Monticello Blvd · (216) 208-8127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To schedule a viewing, click the link below

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1217389?source=marketing

Original Hardwood and built-ins accent this charming Colonial!
Classic Kitchen with Stove, frig and dishwasher included!
Eat-in area with built-in cabinet!
Opens to Large Living Room with fireplace feature!
Door off Kitchen opens to small deck!
Two bedrooms on 1st Floor.
Full Bath with Tub/Shower and closet for storage!
Upstairs is HUGE Bedroom with sitting area! Great "get-away" Master suite!
Finished basement area for additional living space.
Separate Laundry area.
1-Car Attached Garage.
In the heart of it all-Near University Circle and Coventry!
Not Sec. 8 Approved.
East Cleveland School District
For More Information Please Email Beverly@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-369-7644

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have any available units?
3447 Monticello Boulevard has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have?
Some of 3447 Monticello Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Monticello Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Monticello Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Monticello Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3447 Monticello Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3447 Monticello Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3447 Monticello Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3447 Monticello Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3447 Monticello Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3447 Monticello Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3447 Monticello Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3447 Monticello Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
