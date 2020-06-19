All apartments in Cleveland Heights
3249 Hyde Park Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

3249 Hyde Park Ave

3249 Hyde Park Avenue · (216) 456-3855
Location

3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.5 Bath in Spacious Side by Side!

$1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1 pet 15-20 lbs ok
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This incredibly spacious side by side home is a great find that won't last long! The home offers a large covered front porch that leads into a large living room flooded with natural light. There is also a formal dining room, a huge kitchen has tons of cabinet storage, a stylish tile backsplash, & stove & fridge for the resident to utilize. The 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms, each with their own closets and soft carpeting, as well as the full bathroom, and the 3rd floor offers the 4th bedroom. Plus, there is a huge back deck and deep backyard, a basement with washer/dryer hookups and room for storage and 1 space in the detached 2 car garage! Don't miss out on making this your new home!

Resident pays gas/electric only and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have any available units?
3249 Hyde Park Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have?
Some of 3249 Hyde Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Hyde Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Hyde Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Hyde Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 Hyde Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have a pool?
No, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Hyde Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3249 Hyde Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
