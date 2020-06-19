Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.5 Bath in Spacious Side by Side!



$1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1 pet 15-20 lbs ok

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This incredibly spacious side by side home is a great find that won't last long! The home offers a large covered front porch that leads into a large living room flooded with natural light. There is also a formal dining room, a huge kitchen has tons of cabinet storage, a stylish tile backsplash, & stove & fridge for the resident to utilize. The 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms, each with their own closets and soft carpeting, as well as the full bathroom, and the 3rd floor offers the 4th bedroom. Plus, there is a huge back deck and deep backyard, a basement with washer/dryer hookups and room for storage and 1 space in the detached 2 car garage! Don't miss out on making this your new home!



Resident pays gas/electric only and is responsible for snow removal. Serious inquiries only.