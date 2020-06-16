2594 Colchester Rd,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage media room

5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital



Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Conveniently located near restaurants, movie theater, library, and shopping, as well as minutes away from University Circle, hospitals and University district, Little Italy, and downtown. Highlights include spacious living and dining rooms with wood floors. All Stainless appliances with Kitchen that opens onto back pantry/mud room area to offer plenty of space for storage. Second floor includes full bath, large front bedroom with bay window, two additional bedrooms as well as a charming sleeping porch. Third floor features full bath, sitting room and bedroom. Great front porch! Unit has its own basement with laundry. Kitchen counters being replaced with granite countertops by end of month.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

