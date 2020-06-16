All apartments in Cleveland Heights
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Rd,

2594 Colchester Road · (310) 569-3223
Location

2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Shaker Lakes

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
media room
5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059

Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Conveniently located near restaurants, movie theater, library, and shopping, as well as minutes away from University Circle, hospitals and University district, Little Italy, and downtown. Highlights include spacious living and dining rooms with wood floors. All Stainless appliances with Kitchen that opens onto back pantry/mud room area to offer plenty of space for storage. Second floor includes full bath, large front bedroom with bay window, two additional bedrooms as well as a charming sleeping porch. Third floor features full bath, sitting room and bedroom. Great front porch! Unit has its own basement with laundry. Kitchen counters being replaced with granite countertops by end of month.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have any available units?
2594 Colchester Rd, has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2594 Colchester Rd, have?
Some of 2594 Colchester Rd,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2594 Colchester Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
2594 Colchester Rd, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 Colchester Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2594 Colchester Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, offer parking?
Yes, 2594 Colchester Rd, does offer parking.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2594 Colchester Rd, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have a pool?
No, 2594 Colchester Rd, does not have a pool.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have accessible units?
No, 2594 Colchester Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2594 Colchester Rd, has units with dishwashers.
Does 2594 Colchester Rd, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2594 Colchester Rd, does not have units with air conditioning.
