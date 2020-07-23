2193 Grandview Road 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry yoga

Beautiful 2 bedroom with a lot of light and space - Property Id: 320108



Beautiful large apartment with 2 bedrooms, extra large living/dining and sun room areas, large kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances including dish washer and microwave, a newly renovated bathroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Surrounded by newer windows, this space has a lot of light. Great location close to library, yoga studios, bakery, restaurants, wine bars and etc. Easy access to UH, Cleveland Clinic, VA and CWRU.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5936541)