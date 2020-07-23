All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights, OH
2193 Grandview Road 4
2193 Grandview Road 4

2193 Grandview Ave · (216) 956-4655
Location

2193 Grandview Ave, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Cedar Fairmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
yoga
Beautiful 2 bedroom with a lot of light and space - Property Id: 320108

Beautiful large apartment with 2 bedrooms, extra large living/dining and sun room areas, large kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances including dish washer and microwave, a newly renovated bathroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Surrounded by newer windows, this space has a lot of light. Great location close to library, yoga studios, bakery, restaurants, wine bars and etc. Easy access to UH, Cleveland Clinic, VA and CWRU.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2193-grandview-road-cleveland-heights-oh-unit-4/320108
Property Id 320108

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5936541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have any available units?
2193 Grandview Road 4 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have?
Some of 2193 Grandview Road 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2193 Grandview Road 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2193 Grandview Road 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2193 Grandview Road 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2193 Grandview Road 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 offer parking?
No, 2193 Grandview Road 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2193 Grandview Road 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have a pool?
No, 2193 Grandview Road 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have accessible units?
No, 2193 Grandview Road 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2193 Grandview Road 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2193 Grandview Road 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2193 Grandview Road 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
