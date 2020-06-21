All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Find more places like 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland Heights, OH
/
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.

1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard · (888) 396-1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The oversized rooms have gracefully arched entrances and original leaded glass windows only adding to its appeal. The light filled living room has a beautiful fireplace and big windows. Also there is an entrance to the adorable covered side porch with newer manufactured wood decking, so nice! The functional kitchen is bright and has a sweet eat in breakfast nook. The large formal dining room has wood cabinetry and leaded glass windows, indicative of the time period. Three bedrooms and a full bath are on the second floor and as an added bonus there is an expansive, finished 3rd floor that could also be a bedroom, office, workout room or whatever your needs might be! The full, clean useable basement has a laundry area and workshop. Cute second floor porch is also here. Available July 1st!

Apply Now:
Gm-mgt.com

Leasing Agent Teona J
216-857-0125
Please feel free to call or text anytime!

(RLNE5828623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have any available units?
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have?
Some of 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland Heights 1 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Heights Apartments with GarageCleveland Heights Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH
Avon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coventry Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity