All apartments in Clermont County
Find more places like 1418 Twin Spires Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont County, OH
/
1418 Twin Spires Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:18 PM

1418 Twin Spires Drive

1418 Twin Spires Dr ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH 45103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have any available units?
1418 Twin Spires Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have?
Some of 1418 Twin Spires Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Twin Spires Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Twin Spires Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Twin Spires Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Twin Spires Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Twin Spires Drive offers parking.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Twin Spires Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1418 Twin Spires Drive has a pool.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have accessible units?
No, 1418 Twin Spires Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Twin Spires Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Twin Spires Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Twin Spires Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1418 Twin Spires Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45103
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr
Batavia, OH 45103
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle
Milford, OH 45150
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr
Milford, OH 45150
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4
Batavia, OH 45103
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr
Milford, OH 45150
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr
Goshen, OH 45122

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForestville, OHDry Run, OHSharonville, OHKenwood, OHCold Spring, KYSouth Lebanon, OH
Four Bridges, OHBeckett Ridge, OHFort Thomas, KYNorwood, OHDayton, KYWoodlawn, OHSouthgate, KYMonroe, OHBellevue, KYWilder, KYForest Park, OHFort Wright, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity