Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Milford

5930 Thornhill Circle · (833) 766-4519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH 45150
Mulberry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Birchwood-1

$1,714

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,822

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Willowood-1

$1,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Milford.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Milford is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Milford have any available units?
Redwood Milford offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,714. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Milford have?
Some of Redwood Milford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Milford currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Milford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Milford pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Milford is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Milford offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Milford offers parking.
Does Redwood Milford have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Milford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Milford have a pool?
No, Redwood Milford does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Milford have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Milford has accessible units.
Does Redwood Milford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Milford has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Milford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Milford has units with air conditioning.
