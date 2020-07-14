All apartments in Batavia
Timber Glen Apts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Timber Glen Apts

4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4 · (513) 301-2675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH 45103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit TG447109 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit SC446610 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit TG445607 · Avail. Aug 6

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Glen Apts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
LIVE LIFE BETTER at this community of carefully tended two bedrooms, two bedrooms with den and three bedroom, garden-style apartments homes that are well-designed for comfort and quiet individuality. Apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchen, formal living room, separate dining room, comfortable bedrooms, full-sized bathrooms and generous closet space. Plus, every building provides a laundry center and intercom entry. Busy residents appreciate our convenient location in the Eastgate area just moments from I-275. A vast array of shopping, dining and entertainment venues are within walking distance, yet Timber Glen's quiet seclusion lends itself toward a tranquil and unspoiled country atmosphere. Check out our WalkScore to learn more about our great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
limit: 1 dog maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Glen Apts have any available units?
Timber Glen Apts has 4 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timber Glen Apts have?
Some of Timber Glen Apts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Glen Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Glen Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Glen Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts is pet friendly.
Does Timber Glen Apts offer parking?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts offers parking.
Does Timber Glen Apts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Glen Apts have a pool?
No, Timber Glen Apts does not have a pool.
Does Timber Glen Apts have accessible units?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts has accessible units.
Does Timber Glen Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Glen Apts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Glen Apts has units with air conditioning.
