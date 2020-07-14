Timber Glen Apts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

LIVE LIFE BETTER at this community of carefully tended two bedrooms, two bedrooms with den and three bedroom, garden-style apartments homes that are well-designed for comfort and quiet individuality. Apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchen, formal living room, separate dining room, comfortable bedrooms, full-sized bathrooms and generous closet space. Plus, every building provides a laundry center and intercom entry. Busy residents appreciate our convenient location in the Eastgate area just moments from I-275. A vast array of shopping, dining and entertainment venues are within walking distance, yet Timber Glen's quiet seclusion lends itself toward a tranquil and unspoiled country atmosphere. Check out our WalkScore to learn more about our great neighborhood!