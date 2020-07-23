/
/
campbell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 5:59 AM
174 Apartments for rent in Campbell County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
9 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
33 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
96 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Southgate
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Dayton
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$949
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$639
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silverwoods Landing Apartments in Cold Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
Available 08/20/20 The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 ‘the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Kensington 2 bedroom ONE OF A KIND - Property Id: 312536 This beautiful one of a kind apartment is the 1st floor, with your own private entrance. You've got butcher block countertops, HUGE bedrooms, loads of closet space, and picture windows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed' is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
731 S. Grand Avenue
731 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 The Royal 1 bedroom - Property Id: 251931 You'll love this brand new renovated apartment! Beautiful kitchen, all new everything! Window unit AC, close to everything! Heat and Water PAID! Coin laundry and storage units as well.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell County
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
10 Units Available
Central Business District
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1294 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
100 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
67 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1320 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Campbell County area include Georgetown College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Beavercreek, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHGeorgetown, KYKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYBellevue, KYDayton, KYCold Spring, KYIndependence, KYWilder, KYForestville, OH