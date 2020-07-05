All apartments in Milford
Milford, OH
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes

10 Commons Dr · (513) 285-6636
Location

10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH 45150
Mulberry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0304 · Avail. Sep 7

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. Jul 17

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Jul 17

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Jul 16

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
online portal
LIVE LIFE BETTER at the ALL NEW Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes, where the new owners have invested millions on a complete renovation. Be part of the excitement by calling or stopping by today! Imagine leaving the hectic world behind, driving down a freshly paved roadway and arriving home at an all new community surrounded by mature trees and abundant green space. Everything is freshly painted and well tended. Apartment interiors are remodeled. Amenities upgraded. And, Millcroft is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants - and just moments from I-275 - but tucked into a quiet, wooded setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant ($50 per married couple)
Deposit: $199 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes has 7 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
