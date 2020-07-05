Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access online portal

LIVE LIFE BETTER at the ALL NEW Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes, where the new owners have invested millions on a complete renovation. Be part of the excitement by calling or stopping by today! Imagine leaving the hectic world behind, driving down a freshly paved roadway and arriving home at an all new community surrounded by mature trees and abundant green space. Everything is freshly painted and well tended. Apartment interiors are remodeled. Amenities upgraded. And, Millcroft is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants - and just moments from I-275 - but tucked into a quiet, wooded setting.