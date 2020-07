Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Serious inquires CALL 513-888-7312. Leave voicemail if no answer. This 3 bedroom apartment situated in the upper two levels of a 3 unit home would make a great place for 3 tenants looking to split rent to call home. Close to the Cincinnati Zoo, VA Hospital, Universities and everything else Clifton has to offer! The unit will be freshly painted before you move in. Currently leased until Aug. 8th. Please CALL our leasing agent to discuss leasing process and gain more information.



Rent Includes off street parking & internet! Coin operated laundry in basement!