3144 Queen City Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available in Westwood for immediate occupancy! This apartments features hardwood, fresh paint throughout, galley eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove & oven, lots of closet space, and baseboard heating. This charming apartment has off street parking, secure entry, coin laundry, storage units, and is located on a bus line. Tenant pays electric



To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704.



RE/MAX ON THE MOVE.