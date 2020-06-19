All apartments in Cincinnati
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1

3144 Queen City Avenue · (513) 602-4800
Location

3144 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Westwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available in Westwood for immediate occupancy! This apartments features hardwood, fresh paint throughout, galley eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove & oven, lots of closet space, and baseboard heating. This charming apartment has off street parking, secure entry, coin laundry, storage units, and is located on a bus line. Tenant pays electric

To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property please call (513) 602-4800 extension 704.

RE/MAX ON THE MOVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Queen City Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
