Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
228 West 70th Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

228 West 70th Street,

228 West 70th Street · (513) 737-2640
Location

228 West 70th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45216
Carthage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228 West 70th Street, · Avail. Jul 10

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
228 West 70th Street, Available 07/10/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a new roof, new windows, new flooring, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, partial basement, remodeled eat-in kitchen, that is equipped with a new dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed and and on and off street parking. This could be your new home! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5851677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 West 70th Street, have any available units?
228 West 70th Street, has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 West 70th Street, have?
Some of 228 West 70th Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 West 70th Street, currently offering any rent specials?
228 West 70th Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 West 70th Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 West 70th Street, is pet friendly.
Does 228 West 70th Street, offer parking?
Yes, 228 West 70th Street, does offer parking.
Does 228 West 70th Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 West 70th Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 West 70th Street, have a pool?
No, 228 West 70th Street, does not have a pool.
Does 228 West 70th Street, have accessible units?
No, 228 West 70th Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 228 West 70th Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 West 70th Street, has units with dishwashers.
