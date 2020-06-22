Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

228 West 70th Street, Available 07/10/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a new roof, new windows, new flooring, updated bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, partial basement, remodeled eat-in kitchen, that is equipped with a new dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed and and on and off street parking. This could be your new home! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



