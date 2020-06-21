1660 Llanfair Avenue 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Sweet, quiet 1 BR apartment in College Hill - Property Id: 14324



This apartment is in the area where you first enter College Hill from Northside. It's on quiet, tree-lined streets with many beautiful historic homes - it makes for nice walks. It's within walking distance of the College Hill business district (about one block away), and it's about a 5 min drive to Northside. The ceilings are on the high side, with hardwood floors throughout. Neighbors are quiet and hardworking, and will appreciate a fellow resident who is the same. We (the owners) live in Northside and can usually get there quickly when needed. There is coin laundry on site in the basement.



There is a non-refundable $45 application fee that covers a background, eviction and credit check. Monthly income (take home) must be at least 3.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14324

Property Id 14324



(RLNE5832431)