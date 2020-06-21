All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
1660 Llanfair Avenue 3
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1660 Llanfair Avenue 3

1660 Llanfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
College Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1660 Llanfair Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224
College Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sweet, quiet 1 BR apartment in College Hill - Property Id: 14324

This apartment is in the area where you first enter College Hill from Northside. It's on quiet, tree-lined streets with many beautiful historic homes - it makes for nice walks. It's within walking distance of the College Hill business district (about one block away), and it's about a 5 min drive to Northside. The ceilings are on the high side, with hardwood floors throughout. Neighbors are quiet and hardworking, and will appreciate a fellow resident who is the same. We (the owners) live in Northside and can usually get there quickly when needed. There is coin laundry on site in the basement.

There is a non-refundable $45 application fee that covers a background, eviction and credit check. Monthly income (take home) must be at least 3.5 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14324
Property Id 14324

(RLNE5832431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have any available units?
1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have?
Some of 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 offer parking?
No, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have a pool?
No, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have accessible units?
No, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Llanfair Avenue 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45209
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Shillito
151 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College