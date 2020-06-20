112 Clinton Springs Ave 3

Amenities
Fresh 1-Bed Apt. In Clifton - Property Id: 269609
FRESH 1-Bed Apt in Clifton FOR RENT, $675/month + Gas & Electric
Water provided by landlord. This 1 bed, 1 bath apartment is minutes from UC and the social life found in Clifton. FRESH paint, NEW kitchen, NEW appliances, NEW toilet, NEW luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, hall, and bath, HARDWOOD floors throughout the rest, OVERSIZED rooms, AMPLE closet space! SHOWING FRIDAY, MAY 29th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. To apply, please click here:
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269609
*$45 application fee required, if selected application fee is refunded
Property Id 269609
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819044)