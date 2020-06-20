All apartments in Cincinnati
112 Clinton Springs Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

112 Clinton Springs Ave 3

112 Clinton Springs Avenue · (513) 817-4390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Clinton Springs Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45217
North Avondale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Fresh 1-Bed Apt. In Clifton - Property Id: 269609

FRESH 1-Bed Apt in Clifton FOR RENT, $675/month + Gas & Electric
Water provided by landlord. This 1 bed, 1 bath apartment is minutes from UC and the social life found in Clifton. FRESH paint, NEW kitchen, NEW appliances, NEW toilet, NEW luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, hall, and bath, HARDWOOD floors throughout the rest, OVERSIZED rooms, AMPLE closet space! SHOWING FRIDAY, MAY 29th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. To apply, please click here:

https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269609

*$45 application fee required, if selected application fee is refunded
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269609
Property Id 269609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have any available units?
112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have?
Some of 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Clinton Springs Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
