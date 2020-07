Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe. We pride ourselves in clean short term rentals that include all the ammenities (cable, internet, bedding, paper products, towels, etc). just move right in (kinda like a hotel- but better!) No long term contract required month to month is fine.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5729746)