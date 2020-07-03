All apartments in Bentleyville
5477 Liberty Rd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

5477 Liberty Rd

5477 Liberty Road · (216) 373-7727
Location

5477 Liberty Road, Bentleyville, OH 44022

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6444 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkably renovated, luxurious home, situated on 5 mostly-wooded acres, boasting almost 10,000 sf of living area, including the walkout basement. Modern, open floor plan includes spectacular, 2-story entry foyer with winding stairs, open to the grand, 2-story great room with fireplace, built-in bar, wall of windows, and ceiling fan. Newly-remodeled kitchen ('19) features lots of high-end cabinets, quartz counters, wood floors, eat-in area, top-of-line appliances, plus a fireplace! Stunning 1st-floor master has vaulted ceilings, en-suite glamour bath with free-standing tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & access to a private balcony. Rounding out the 1st floor are a formal living room, formal dining room, huge office, and laundry. The walk-out basement is like a 2nd house with full kitchen, living room with fireplace, full bath, and bedroom with full windows (over 3000 sf total!) Four of the 2nd floor bedrooms feature private full baths. Other features: 4-car garage, zoned heat, walk-up attic for storage,Chagrin Falls schools. Minutes to University Circle, Cleveland Clinic, freeways, shopping, and downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5477 Liberty Rd have any available units?
5477 Liberty Rd has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5477 Liberty Rd have?
Some of 5477 Liberty Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5477 Liberty Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5477 Liberty Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5477 Liberty Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5477 Liberty Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentleyville.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5477 Liberty Rd offers parking.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5477 Liberty Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd have a pool?
No, 5477 Liberty Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd have accessible units?
No, 5477 Liberty Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5477 Liberty Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5477 Liberty Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5477 Liberty Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
