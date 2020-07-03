5477 Liberty Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkably renovated, luxurious home, situated on 5 mostly-wooded acres, boasting almost 10,000 sf of living area, including the walkout basement. Modern, open floor plan includes spectacular, 2-story entry foyer with winding stairs, open to the grand, 2-story great room with fireplace, built-in bar, wall of windows, and ceiling fan. Newly-remodeled kitchen ('19) features lots of high-end cabinets, quartz counters, wood floors, eat-in area, top-of-line appliances, plus a fireplace! Stunning 1st-floor master has vaulted ceilings, en-suite glamour bath with free-standing tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & access to a private balcony. Rounding out the 1st floor are a formal living room, formal dining room, huge office, and laundry. The walk-out basement is like a 2nd house with full kitchen, living room with fireplace, full bath, and bedroom with full windows (over 3000 sf total!) Four of the 2nd floor bedrooms feature private full baths. Other features: 4-car garage, zoned heat, walk-up attic for storage,Chagrin Falls schools. Minutes to University Circle, Cleveland Clinic, freeways, shopping, and downtown