2 bedroom apartments
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bedford, OH
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
101 First Ave
101 1st Avenue, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
$850/mo. Clean, quiet, list floor unit. 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a park-like setting. Refrigerator, stove microwave, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer not included. No smoking, no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or
Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sussex
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
29 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9806 Sladden Ave
9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
1076 sqft
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home $765 rent / $765 deposit $25 application fee per adult NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Valley View
1 Unit Available
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Corlett
1 Unit Available
12805 Watterson Ave
12805 Watterson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1176 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
14507 Ohio Avenue
14507 Ohio Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
903 sqft
Prime Location: Newly Updated, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Cleveland. Close to shopping, dining, highways. Freshly painted with a partially finished basement. No smoking. $850/Month, 1 month security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
14603 Milverton Road - 401
14603 Milverton Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer. This two bedroom, one bath apartment was recently painted and has spacious rooms and large windows to let in plenty of light.
