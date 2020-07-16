2527 Green Rd

Amenities

Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master). Or, if you prefer, this home could also be a 3 bedroom with large family room (many options to choose from). Large living room features stunning fireplace, which opens to light and bright dining room (perfect for entertaining!) Kitchen is recently updated with granite counters, maple cabinets, newer appliances and spacious eat-in kitchen area. And yes…this home has a lovely finished basement that could be used as a play room, or media room. Recent updates include: 2019-New Garage door, 2014-New A/C and updated electrical/plumbing. 2013-New furnace, plus newer roof and hot water tank. All of this, plus a lovely private backyard and patio to entertain friends and family. The 2 car attached garage and driveway is off Ranch Road. Take advantage of all the amenities Beachwood has to offer along with its award winning schools. Close to hospitals, parks, universities, and shopping. This house is move-in ready!