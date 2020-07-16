All apartments in Beachwood
Find more places like 2527 Green Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beachwood, OH
/
2527 Green Rd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

2527 Green Rd

2527 South Green Road · (216) 387-3882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beachwood
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master). Or, if you prefer, this home could also be a 3 bedroom with large family room (many options to choose from). Large living room features stunning fireplace, which opens to light and bright dining room (perfect for entertaining!) Kitchen is recently updated with granite counters, maple cabinets, newer appliances and spacious eat-in kitchen area. And yes…this home has a lovely finished basement that could be used as a play room, or media room. Recent updates include: 2019-New Garage door, 2014-New A/C and updated electrical/plumbing. 2013-New furnace, plus newer roof and hot water tank. All of this, plus a lovely private backyard and patio to entertain friends and family. The 2 car attached garage and driveway is off Ranch Road. Take advantage of all the amenities Beachwood has to offer along with its award winning schools. Close to hospitals, parks, universities, and shopping. This house is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Green Rd have any available units?
2527 Green Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2527 Green Rd have?
Some of 2527 Green Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Green Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Green Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Green Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Green Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beachwood.
Does 2527 Green Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Green Rd offers parking.
Does 2527 Green Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 Green Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Green Rd have a pool?
No, 2527 Green Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Green Rd have accessible units?
No, 2527 Green Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Green Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Green Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Green Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2527 Green Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2527 Green Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr
Beachwood, OH 44122
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir
Beachwood, OH 44122

Similar Pages

Beachwood 1 BedroomsBeachwood 2 Bedrooms
Beachwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeachwood Apartments with Balconies
Beachwood Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHAurora, OH
Mentor-on-the-Lake, OHUniversity Heights, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHNorth Canton, OHWarrensville Heights, OHWilloughby, OHMaple Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity