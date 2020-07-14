All apartments in Beachwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:38 AM

24110 Cedar Rd

24110 Cedar Road · (216) 356-1427
Location

24110 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully designed cape cod with a beautiful first and second floor, finished basement with bar in the basement, enclosed sun room porch, with spacious back yard and nice party sized back deck. Full amenities Beachwood home offered for sale or rent. It features a beautiful space on the first floor with separate foyer with guest closet, living room flowing to the nice size dining, and sun room that leads to the large deck and beautiful back yard. Modern kitchen with a very nice eat-in kitchen with all appliances, beautiful tile work on the counter top and back splashes, good room for a big table and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor, too. Another 1st floor bedroom can be used as bedroom or office. Updated Full bathroom offers both bath tub and a shower. You will be pleasantly surprised with the 2nd floor. All space is beautifully finished with plenty of room for an office and a hall way that leads to the 3rd bedroom with a beautifully finished 2nd floor bathroom. Hall way with tons of closets and built-in drawers - plenty of storage! There is a large recreation/music room in the finished basement. Hardwood is all over the house, except kitchen, bathrooms and finished basement. Amazing location with a big private backyard and deck - across the street from Legacy Village. Walking distance from Beachwood Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24110 Cedar Rd have any available units?
24110 Cedar Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24110 Cedar Rd have?
Some of 24110 Cedar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24110 Cedar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24110 Cedar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24110 Cedar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 24110 Cedar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beachwood.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 24110 Cedar Rd offers parking.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24110 Cedar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd have a pool?
No, 24110 Cedar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd have accessible units?
No, 24110 Cedar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24110 Cedar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 24110 Cedar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 24110 Cedar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
