24110 Cedar Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Beautifully designed cape cod with a beautiful first and second floor, finished basement with bar in the basement, enclosed sun room porch, with spacious back yard and nice party sized back deck. Full amenities Beachwood home offered for sale or rent. It features a beautiful space on the first floor with separate foyer with guest closet, living room flowing to the nice size dining, and sun room that leads to the large deck and beautiful back yard. Modern kitchen with a very nice eat-in kitchen with all appliances, beautiful tile work on the counter top and back splashes, good room for a big table and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor, too. Another 1st floor bedroom can be used as bedroom or office. Updated Full bathroom offers both bath tub and a shower. You will be pleasantly surprised with the 2nd floor. All space is beautifully finished with plenty of room for an office and a hall way that leads to the 3rd bedroom with a beautifully finished 2nd floor bathroom. Hall way with tons of closets and built-in drawers - plenty of storage! There is a large recreation/music room in the finished basement. Hardwood is all over the house, except kitchen, bathrooms and finished basement. Amazing location with a big private backyard and deck - across the street from Legacy Village. Walking distance from Beachwood Mall.