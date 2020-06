Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan. Neutral and bright good sized updated kitchen that leads to a very large deck with partially enclosed area. Fully fenced extra large yard. Conveniently located .... just minutes to La Place, Legacy Village, Beachwood Place, and I 271.