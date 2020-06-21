23660 Cedar Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard. All that is missing is you! Gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor. The living room is illuminated by a picture window and is open to the formal dining room, which features a gorgeous light fixture. You are sure to love the stunning kitchen, which boasts waterfall quartzite counters, tile backsplash, sleek white cabinetry, two sinks, and a full complement of appliances. The family room is located just off of the kitchen and features sliding doors that open to the back patio. A convenient laundry room and an updated half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a nicely updated full bath with new vanities. The lower level is partially finished and includes a spacious rec room that is perfect for a playroom or home gym, as well as plenty of extra storage space. Outside, you are sure to enjoy summer meals on the back patio, which overlooks the large, serene backyard. Located on Cedar Road, this home is just minutes away from shopping and dining destinations at Legacy Village and Beachwood Place, very convenient to area parks and highways. Do not miss out on this opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a prime location!