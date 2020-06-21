All apartments in Beachwood
23660 Cedar Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:22 PM

23660 Cedar Rd

23660 Cedar Road · (216) 378-9618
Location

23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard. All that is missing is you! Gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor. The living room is illuminated by a picture window and is open to the formal dining room, which features a gorgeous light fixture. You are sure to love the stunning kitchen, which boasts waterfall quartzite counters, tile backsplash, sleek white cabinetry, two sinks, and a full complement of appliances. The family room is located just off of the kitchen and features sliding doors that open to the back patio. A convenient laundry room and an updated half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a nicely updated full bath with new vanities. The lower level is partially finished and includes a spacious rec room that is perfect for a playroom or home gym, as well as plenty of extra storage space. Outside, you are sure to enjoy summer meals on the back patio, which overlooks the large, serene backyard. Located on Cedar Road, this home is just minutes away from shopping and dining destinations at Legacy Village and Beachwood Place, very convenient to area parks and highways. Do not miss out on this opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23660 Cedar Rd have any available units?
23660 Cedar Rd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23660 Cedar Rd have?
Some of 23660 Cedar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23660 Cedar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23660 Cedar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23660 Cedar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23660 Cedar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beachwood.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd offer parking?
No, 23660 Cedar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23660 Cedar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd have a pool?
No, 23660 Cedar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd have accessible units?
No, 23660 Cedar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23660 Cedar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 23660 Cedar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23660 Cedar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
