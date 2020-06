Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet

Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups.



No pets. No Section 8. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent. There is an additional $200 water deposit. The appliances pictured do not work and are being removed. Tenant must supply own appliances.