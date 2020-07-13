Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
TX
/
Southwest Texas Junior College
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

1 Apartments For Rent Near Southwest Texas Junior College

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 15 at 08:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Brownstone Apartment Homes
2224 E Main St, Uvalde, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
80 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1160 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Brownstone Apartment Homes in Uvalde, TX. We are perfectly situated in a well-kept area with beautifully landscaped grounds, providing easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwest Texas Junior College