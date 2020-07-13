/
/
/
Southwest Texas Junior College
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM
1 Apartments For Rent Near Southwest Texas Junior College
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 15 at 08:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Brownstone Apartment Homes
2224 E Main St, Uvalde, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
80 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1160 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Brownstone Apartment Homes in Uvalde, TX. We are perfectly situated in a well-kept area with beautifully landscaped grounds, providing easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.