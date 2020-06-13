Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:14 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Latigo at Eagle Pass
2046 Legacy Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1061 sqft
Offering luxurious amenities suited for the best luxury apartments out there, these units offer wood-style flooring, granite counters, washers and dryers, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Dorel Eagle Pass
2156 Town Square Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Each unit includes washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool and playground. Located close to Highway 57.
26 Units Available
Residences at Eagle Pass I
3477 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1004 sqft
Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
8 Units Available
Residences at Eagle Pass II
3477 Bob Rogers Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
953 sqft
Come home to Residence at Eagle Pass Apartments in Eagle Pass, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

1 Unit Available
815 Alexander Dr
815 Alexander Drive, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1531 sqft
Residential Lease - Property Id: 294022 New contruction on a highly demanded location. One story home, open space areas, granite countertops and big kitchen with great space for storage.

1 Unit Available
1879 VETERAN'S BLVD.
1879 S Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1879 VETERAN'S BLVD. in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
1615 BRYAN #11 ST
1615 Bryan Street, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2642 sqft
Low maintenance townhouse for rent. 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2 car garage. Isolated master downstairs with a large bath. Large living with hardwood floors. No yard to take care of. Quiet street in a great location.

1 Unit Available
2315 El Indio Hwy
2315 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Commercial building for LEASE. Property consists of approx. 5650 sq. ft. Open concept area on one side, plus several private spaces and kitchenettes on the other side. Easy access to 2 main front entrances and 3 side exits.

1 Unit Available
523 Monroe
523 North Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 523 Monroe in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
268 N Adams
268 North Adams Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,000
New Commercial Listing! Great location!!!In the heart of the Downtown the Adams Street, with a lot of traffic. Total of aprox.

1 Unit Available
398 MAIN ST
398 Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$375
400 sqft
Office Space for Lease! Suite # 4, Offering 400 Sq ft. Asking lease price $375.00 For more information Call Sales Agent Maricela Cortes REALTOR at 830-968-2212 /830-758-1034 and visit www.realtyexecutives.com

1 Unit Available
2995 North Veterans Blvd Suite 100
2995 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
Commercial space available for lease. Retail/Business use. High traffic. Unit #100 offers approximately 1000 SF. Gross Lease, $1500/mo. Shared parking...

1 Unit Available
357 Main
357 Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 Main in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
2085 Suncrest Dr
2085 Suncrest Dr, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1351 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2085 Suncrest Dr in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
219 Washington St
219 Washington Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,000
New Listing!! Office space available. Beautiful colonial/spanish style two story building with 5,944 sqft of space to use. Located in downtown area of Eagle Pass, few blocks away from International Bridge #1 and popular retail stores.

1 Unit Available
1120 Crown Ridge
1120 Crown Ridge Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
New Listing! Nice, and very kept apartment for rent, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, granite countertops, first floor, very nice neighborhood, close from Veterans Blvd and to Armando Cerna Elementary.

1 Unit Available
725 Main St.
725 E Main St, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,210
Great location for anyone needing an office close to downtown. This office was formerly used as a bank and attorney's office. Owner is willing to do some adjustments to the floor plan depending on the length of lease term.

1 Unit Available
1460 Industrial Blvd
1460 Industrial Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$6,500
Great commercial property available. Located in the Industrial Loop with access to load and unload commercial vehicles. Two warehouses (units 1 and 2) with a available. Please contact Maricarmen Rangel at RE/MAX at 830-776-0194.

1 Unit Available
404 Texas Dr
404 South Texas, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,350
Commercial Space for Lease. Approximately 2,692 SF available. Shared parking. Professional/Retail Use. $1.25/SF/Month Gross Lease ($3,350/mo). Conveniently located in a Plaza just off Bibb Avenue. (Former tenant Ideal Furniture)...

1 Unit Available
2642 FOX FIRE
2642 Fox Fire Dr, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2642 FOX FIRE in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
425 S Monroe
425 South Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$7,700
Over 9,000 Sf of space with 7,000 on first floor plus over 2,000 on second floor available for lease. Property is located in a high traffic area within 1/2 mile of the City of Eagle Pass 2nd International Bridge.

1 Unit Available
891 Florence Street
891 Florence Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 891 Florence Street in Eagle Pass.

1 Unit Available
2081 LA JOLLA STREET
2081 La Jolla St, Eagle Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
House for Rent, Coming soon!!! Great location close by Liberty, EPJ and EPHS schools. Easy acess to the Veterans Blvd and Bibb St. Refrigerator and Stove Included. Call Maricela for more Details 830-968-2212.

1 Unit Available
2210 Veterans
2210 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,250
New listing! Commercial Condominium office for lease at Cenizo Plaza on North Veterans Blvd, high traffic bvld, near from shops and offices! offers approximately 1250 sqft, open space floor with two bathrooms. Recently remodeled.
City GuideEagle Pass
Nicknamed "La Puerta de Mexico," the doors of Eagle Pass open to a diverse city with roots in both America and Mexico.

Rugged Eagle Pass has a history that spans two countries and multiple civilizations. With strong ties to the wild west of Americana lore, the glory of Mexican tradition and the majesty of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, Eagle Pass is a city rich in cultural diversity. In more recent years, Eagle Pass has rushed to modernize, building up its strip malls and mini marts while its sister city Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico committed itself to open air markets and more traditional Spanish architecture. But Eagle Pass still has plenty of idiosyncrasies. You just have to know where to look!

Tips for Moving

Get Ready for the Heat

Eagle Pass has a hot semi-arid climate, which means that it gets scorching in the summers. So while you don't need to expect the record-breaking 115-degree temperature the town saw in August of '44, you may want to pick a non-summer month to move. With little or no snow during the winter months, the only bad time to move to Eagle Pass is during the heat waves of July and August.

Get a Car (Or Get Used to Walking)

If you want to get to the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, busing is not a workable option in Eagle Pass. To get around town, it's best to have a car. Splurge for a working air conditioner. While heated seats might not be necessary, AC definitely will be crucial as you drive around the great state of Texas.

Look for the Pool

As you search online and tour apartment complexes, stay on the lookout for pools. A cool dip or suntan poolside will feel amazing after a long day at work. And with warm temperatures starting in April and continuing through September or October, you'll get plenty of use out of your apartment pool.

Take a Pre-Trip

As you peruse listings for 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent online, remember that you won't get a sense of location or the surrounding community unless you visit. Take advantage of this face time and get a sense of where you want to be located. Do you want to be near the malls of downtown Eagle Pass? Or are you looking to embrace the quiet beauty of the desert landscape? Take your time and explore a few prospective neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods

Downtown Eagle Pass: The Mall de las Aguilas is billed as Eagle Pass' "premier shopping experience," and once you go inside it will feel like, well, every other shopping mall you've ever been to. Located at the heart of Eagle Pass, it has come to exemplify the downtown scene: fast food, chain stores and generic Tex-Mex trinkets marketed as "culture." But if you head just a few minutes west, you'll find the Maverick County Lake, a lovely respite from Mall de las Aguilas' concrete jungle.

Northern Eagle Pass: If you're looking for places to live in Eagle Pass, the northern neighborhood is the perfect place to start. This heavily residential area of Eagle Pass offers both apartments for rent and rental homes. Keep an eye out for amenities like AC units and pools. You'll be grateful for both come July.

Western Eagle Pass: In western Eagle Pass, you'll find the best country fried chicken this side of the Rio Grande at Rodee's Country Fried Chicken. While the fried chicken and okra is good, the fried gizzards are the standout menu item. Western Eagle Pass boasts the second-largest residential section of the community. Make sure you tour this region during your rental apartment hunt.

Southern Eagle Pass: Just beyond the border of southern Eagle Pass, you'll find the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. Word around the Rio Grande riverbanks is that the new restaurant isn't all it was marketed to be. But with 250 seats, why not be your own judge? At the very least, you can enjoy the splendid views of the desert and river.

Life in Eagle Pass

Explore Your Sister City

Cross the river via International Bridge I or Camino Real International Bridge II and you'll find yourself just outside the U.S. among the rich beauty of Piedras Negras, Coahuila. Explore the lovely open-air market, Mercado Zaragoza. Known by locals as just "El Mercado," you'll find hand-made leather goods, ceramic vases, artisanal clay goods and many other arts and crafts items. Make sure you try some of the traditional Mexican candy. Both spicy and sweet, you may have a hard time choosing amongst these brightly colored candies. Make sure you get your border-pass before you visit your new sister city -- you can't cross the border without it.

Live on the Edge

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas is headquartered in Eagle Pass. Just outside the city limits, the tribe runs the only casino in Texas. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel is a draw for both tourists and locals. Boasting thousands of electronic gaming machines and a 250-seat restaurant, you have to be careful not to get lost in the Lucky Eagle. Even if gambling isn't your idea of recreational activity, the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino might be worth a visit simply for the breathtaking views of the Rio Grande river.

Tex-Mex at its Finest

Eagle Pass offers a variety of cultural delights. Whether you're looking for fast food or authentic cuisine, expect to be impressed. But come ready for the spice -- Midwestern bland, this is not. The town of Eagle Pass celebrates its heritage and cultural diversity with fresh ingredients cooked the Tex-Mex way. Local favorites include the Charcoal Grill, serving the best burgers for over five decades and Los Tocayos Tacos. Don't be fooled by Los Tocayos Tacos' appearance; the small beef tacos served from the cramped trailer are the best in the city. If you're looking to sit and eat, try La Parrilla. Again, don't judge the food by the building; this red-and-pink shack just off of Highway 277 has a limited menu, but the food is fresh, authentic and incredible. Come with empty stomachs and leave fuller than you've ever been. The wait staff tends to only speak Spanish, so if you aren't quite comfortable in your Spanish language skills yet and you don't want to attempt Spanglish, bring a Spanish-speaking friend.

History Buffs Rejoice!

The town of Eagle Pass saw its share of cattle rustlers and bandits during the pioneer days of the Old West. Part of the mythic "Texas Badlands," Eagle Pass celebrates this history at renovated Fort Duncan. Once a protector of trade and commerce, Fort Duncan is now a public park. Explore the historic grounds and visit the Fort Duncan museum. Converted from the Commander's Headquarters building, the museum now houses exhibitions of local and fort history as well as artifacts. Just south of the park, you can scout the Camino Real, the primary road from Mexico to Texas for over 200 years. Santa Anna used this same road on his way to The Alamo.

Embrace the Cactus

Well, not literally. Rather, embrace the experience of living in one of the most beautiful desert locations Texas has to offer. Whether it's kayaking down the Rio Grande (only the brave need apply) or golfing at the 9-hole course, take advantage of the natural majesty of Eagle Pass.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eagle Pass?
The average rent price for Eagle Pass rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eagle Pass?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eagle Pass from include Del Rio.

