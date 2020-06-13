38 Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX

Tips for Moving

Get Ready for the Heat

Eagle Pass has a hot semi-arid climate, which means that it gets scorching in the summers. So while you don't need to expect the record-breaking 115-degree temperature the town saw in August of '44, you may want to pick a non-summer month to move. With little or no snow during the winter months, the only bad time to move to Eagle Pass is during the heat waves of July and August.

Get a Car (Or Get Used to Walking)

If you want to get to the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, busing is not a workable option in Eagle Pass. To get around town, it's best to have a car. Splurge for a working air conditioner. While heated seats might not be necessary, AC definitely will be crucial as you drive around the great state of Texas.

Look for the Pool

As you search online and tour apartment complexes, stay on the lookout for pools. A cool dip or suntan poolside will feel amazing after a long day at work. And with warm temperatures starting in April and continuing through September or October, you'll get plenty of use out of your apartment pool.

Take a Pre-Trip

As you peruse listings for 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent online, remember that you won't get a sense of location or the surrounding community unless you visit. Take advantage of this face time and get a sense of where you want to be located. Do you want to be near the malls of downtown Eagle Pass? Or are you looking to embrace the quiet beauty of the desert landscape? Take your time and explore a few prospective neighborhoods.