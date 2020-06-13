28 Apartments for rent in Laredo, TX📍
Parks, museums, outstanding Hispanic-inspired food, golf courses and festivals are just a few things the locals love about living in Laredo. While it may not have the zany reputation or the ever-increasing tourism of its fellow Texan cities, Laredo is A-okay with being a home town for those in search of laid-back, neighbor friendly lifestyle. If this sounds like the life for you, saddle up partner; we will help you find a new apartment faster than you can say “carne asada.”
While there are places to live in the south part of Laredo (close to the border), the North side of Laredo is generally where you’ll find the best neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods have more expensive living arrangements, but the majority are middle-income apartments, condos, older historical homes and single-family dwellings.
Del Mar: Located on the north side near Texas A&M International Campus, Del Mar is a great place to find some quality, even luxurious apartment living, as well as one and two story single-family homes. As blended as the city it resides in, Del Mar is made up of both new and old homes and it is a very coveted neighborhood. Rent checks around here range from moderate to expensive, but the convience and proximity to the highway (I-35) should ease your financial nerves a bit.
Downtown: As expected with any “downtown” address, Laredo’s downtown offers proximity to shopping, nightlife and some of the best restaurants in the area. The common place to set up shop (or…life) around here is either in a high-rise apartment or condo. Downtown is convenient for those who are relocating without a form of transportation or who are used to walking cities and public transit.
San Agustin de Laredo: Located within downtown Laredo, cathedrals and various history-riddled buildings complete with Spanish inspired architecture line the streets in this neighborhood; however they also share the same zip code with some newly constructed homes. Those looking to rent a piece of ancient (not really that ancient, this is America we’re talking about here) Texas can surely find a home to rent among the many older homes in the area. Keep in mind that the new homes were built during the housing boom, and we all know how that ended up. Thus, most are now available at a much lower rent than previously expected.
Embarcadero: Whoever heard of a neighborhood with a good mix of industrial and residential aspects? Apparently the people here have, as that’s exactly what you’ll get by living here. That, and some good, local shopping and restaurants. This ‘hood sits pretty between Interstate Highway 35 and the Rio Grande River and comes packed with the Embarcadero Business Park, no suits required. As for the neighborhood itself, Embarcadero is the perfect locale for those who are moving for a job opportunity in one of Laredo’s transportation/trade companies. Most of what you’ll find here are apartments and single-family homes, and everything is thankfully pretty affordable.
El Metro is the mass transit line that locals rely on to take them in and around the city. Looking forward to a day of shopping and cocktails with friends? El Metro offers Park ‘n Shop, which will take you all around downtown, from Target to the Social Security office, while your car stays put. For those who prefer to travel by car, you’re in luck. Laredo is home to 4 international bridges, a railway and 7 highways. While biking and hiking is done on the weekends for recreation, it’s important to note that Laredo weather is HOT (about 100 degrees or higher) for most of the year, so any mode of transportation that offers A/C will be the most beneficial to you and your overworked sweat glands.
Laredo sits on the northern bank of the Rio Grande and shares a border with Mexico -for this reason, a large portion of the population is made up of Hispanic people and Spanish is commonly a second language. Perhaps nothing is more influenced by Laredo’s southern neighbor as its economy. Laredo is the largest major port of entry between the U.S. and Mexico and most of the city’s economy depends on its trade with Mexico.
But Laredo isn’t all business. Those moving here can be thankful for its proximity to the beach, Mexico and San Antonio, which make a day trip or a weekend getaway an appealing option. So get ready to head south for the… life. Laredo welcomes you!
Laredo is completely laid-back and most residents are content with the lack of hustle and bustle the city offers. You won’t find any hedge fund owners, fashion designers or world leaders here, but you will find a friendly community. Activities in Laredo are more centered around shopping downtown, grabbing weekend drinks at Springfield Street (north Laredo), spending a day at one of the many state parks (Lake Casa Blanca International State Park being the most popular) or taking part in one of the well-known city festivals, such as Washington’s Birthday Celebration (a MONTH long celebration! And you thought your birthday weekend was cool…) or the Jamboozie Festival (downtown closes for a festival of music and food).
If you’re an avid reader, make sure you have internet access to order those books you want or open a library account ASAP. The town of Laredo currently boasts 0 bookstores. It does, however, have two libraries, so that kind of makes up for it. Kind of.
June 2020 Laredo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Laredo Rent Report. Laredo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laredo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Laredo rents increased moderately over the past month
Laredo rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laredo stand at $661 for a one-bedroom apartment and $843 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Laredo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Laredo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, San Antonio, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,076, is the only other major city besides Laredo to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Laredo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Laredo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Laredo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Laredo's median two-bedroom rent of $843 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Laredo.
- While rents in Laredo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Laredo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Laredo.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.