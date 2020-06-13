28 Apartments for rent in Laredo, TX

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Quail Creek
10 Units Available
Quail Creek
2024 Quail Creek Rd, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Great location across the street from elementary school. Quiet, pet-friendly community with pool, playground, parking and laundry on-site. Spacious apartments have ceiling fans, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
La Contessa
7402 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on Springfield Avenue on the north side of Laredo. Luxury apartment community boasts a range of amenities, including two swimming pools, a sports court, and covered BBQ and picnic areas. On-site emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lago Del Mar
13 Units Available
Cienega Linda Apartment Homes
7614 Laguna del Mar, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include laundry, patios or balconies, dishwashers, and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
San Isidro
21 Units Available
Windsor Place
2447 Monarch Drive, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Windsor Place Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, picnic and BBQ areas and so much more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lago Del Mar
23 Units Available
Lago Del Mar
7550 Country Club Dr, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Luxurious pool, 24 hour maintenance and business center for all tenants. Online portal for easy contact and help.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
La Terraza
3201 S Ejido Ave, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$658
1086 sqft
Affordable, desirable living in Laredo. Offering 1, 2, 3 and even 4 bedroom apartment homes. Adorned with apartment and community amenities, La Terraza is a welcoming place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southview
1 Unit Available
2905 S Texas Ave
2905 S Texas Ave, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
South Texas Apartments - Property Id: 254937 We are located South of Laredo by Cigarroa Middle and High School -2 bedroom 1 bathroom with water bill included as well -12 month lease required -Requirements to bring in 1) ID 2) Social Security 3)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Calton Gardens
1 Unit Available
5310 Marcella Ave
5310 Marcella Avenue, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 111100 LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ghost Town
1 Unit Available
3208 Gustavus St
3208 Gustavus Street, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Los Ebanos - Property Id: 115235 BIENVENIDO A SU CASA!! Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moreno
1 Unit Available
3602 Guerrero St
3602 Guerrero Street, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villa Dorada at Guerrero - Property Id: 111122 LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Ranchway Dr
1000 Ranchway Drive, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 Ranchway Dr in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Las Polkas
1 Unit Available
1308 Lyon St
1308 E Lyon St, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1308 Lyon St in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
J.S.J. Estates
1 Unit Available
407 Jordan Dr
407 Jordan Drive, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3286 sqft
Immaculate home for rent at the prestigious JSJ Estates Subdivision. This home is perfect for entertaining guests due to its open concept and game room adjacent to living room.The house also features a wine cellar.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Three Points
1 Unit Available
109 U.S. Hwy 359
109 US Hwy, Laredo, TX
Studio
$3,100
Great location near national industrial companies. Property is platted and has access to city services for water and sewer. Property is to be improved with leveling, grading, asphalt clippings and fenced. Buyer may lease a minimum of 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
La Bota Ranch
1 Unit Available
414 Starling Creek Lp
414 Starling Creek Loop, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Las Polkas
1 Unit Available
1518 E Frost St
1518 East Frost Street, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
300 sqft
That perfect centrally located efficiency apartment for that someone that enjoys cozy, quiet ambiance after a long day. Rent includes utilities (water, electric & internet). Max 2 vehicles and includes owner landscaping. Move in ready!!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Southgate II The Plaza
1 Unit Available
3005 Frio Plaza Ct
3005 Frio Plaza Court, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3005 Frio Plaza Ct in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Moreno
1 Unit Available
1410 N Diaz Ave
1410 North Diaz Avenue, Laredo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
Great and affordable home. A must see.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Villas San Agustin
1 Unit Available
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing
830 Fasken Boulevard, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
925 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Apartment This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Don Camilo Boulevard - 0708
1507 Don Camilo Blvd, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
859 sqft
Near grocery stores, parking space guaranteed!!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Nye
1 Unit Available
7100 Santa Maria Ave - 7
7100 Old Santa Maria Road, Laredo, TX
Studio
$14,750
24572 sqft
Warehouse with dock, private parking lot and office space. Warehouse with dock 22,1045' Office 2467.80'

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Chacon
1 Unit Available
116 S. Meadow - X (Ten)
116 South Meadow Avenue, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Cigarroa high school, Cigarroa Middle, Daiches Elementary,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Los Amores
1 Unit Available
1303 Philadelphia Unit 1
1303 Philadelphia St, Laredo, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Centrally located in Laredo. Easy highway access. SCHOOL INFORMATION Santa Maria Elementary School Christen Middle Martin High School

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Los Amores
1 Unit Available
1301 Philadelphia
1301 Philadelphia St, Laredo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message As is: 4 Bedroom Home. Limited time. No repairs or maintenance will be made on the house. You are responsible for maintaining the yard.4 Parking spaces. 1,350 Sq Feet. Pets allowed- any size.

Median Rent in Laredo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Laredo is $660, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $842.
Studio
$618
1 Bed
$660
2 Beds
$842
3+ Beds
$1,115
City GuideLaredo
Often referred to as a “big small town”, Laredo, Texas has much more than just a contradictive nickname. What you’re getting with a name like that is a big city population with the makeup of an old, small town. Not to mention, an abundance of palm trees (“Palm trees in Texas? IMPOSSIBLE!” Nope.). What? You want more? Well, you’re in luck!

Parks, museums, outstanding Hispanic-inspired food, golf courses and festivals are just a few things the locals love about living in Laredo. While it may not have the zany reputation or the ever-increasing tourism of its fellow Texan cities, Laredo is A-okay with being a home town for those in search of laid-back, neighbor friendly lifestyle. If this sounds like the life for you, saddle up partner; we will help you find a new apartment faster than you can say “carne asada.”

Where to live:

While there are places to live in the south part of Laredo (close to the border), the North side of Laredo is generally where you’ll find the best neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods have more expensive living arrangements, but the majority are middle-income apartments, condos, older historical homes and single-family dwellings.

Del Mar: Located on the north side near Texas A&M International Campus, Del Mar is a great place to find some quality, even luxurious apartment living, as well as one and two story single-family homes. As blended as the city it resides in, Del Mar is made up of both new and old homes and it is a very coveted neighborhood. Rent checks around here range from moderate to expensive, but the convience and proximity to the highway (I-35) should ease your financial nerves a bit.

Downtown: As expected with any “downtown” address, Laredo’s downtown offers proximity to shopping, nightlife and some of the best restaurants in the area. The common place to set up shop (or…life) around here is either in a high-rise apartment or condo. Downtown is convenient for those who are relocating without a form of transportation or who are used to walking cities and public transit.

San Agustin de Laredo: Located within downtown Laredo, cathedrals and various history-riddled buildings complete with Spanish inspired architecture line the streets in this neighborhood; however they also share the same zip code with some newly constructed homes. Those looking to rent a piece of ancient (not really that ancient, this is America we’re talking about here) Texas can surely find a home to rent among the many older homes in the area. Keep in mind that the new homes were built during the housing boom, and we all know how that ended up. Thus, most are now available at a much lower rent than previously expected.

Embarcadero: Whoever heard of a neighborhood with a good mix of industrial and residential aspects? Apparently the people here have, as that’s exactly what you’ll get by living here. That, and some good, local shopping and restaurants. This ‘hood sits pretty between Interstate Highway 35 and the Rio Grande River and comes packed with the Embarcadero Business Park, no suits required. As for the neighborhood itself, Embarcadero is the perfect locale for those who are moving for a job opportunity in one of Laredo’s transportation/trade companies. Most of what you’ll find here are apartments and single-family homes, and everything is thankfully pretty affordable.

Save a horse, ride El Metro:

El Metro is the mass transit line that locals rely on to take them in and around the city. Looking forward to a day of shopping and cocktails with friends? El Metro offers Park ‘n Shop, which will take you all around downtown, from Target to the Social Security office, while your car stays put. For those who prefer to travel by car, you’re in luck. Laredo is home to 4 international bridges, a railway and 7 highways. While biking and hiking is done on the weekends for recreation, it’s important to note that Laredo weather is HOT (about 100 degrees or higher) for most of the year, so any mode of transportation that offers A/C will be the most beneficial to you and your overworked sweat glands.

And Now For a Geography Lesson:

Laredo sits on the northern bank of the Rio Grande and shares a border with Mexico -for this reason, a large portion of the population is made up of Hispanic people and Spanish is commonly a second language. Perhaps nothing is more influenced by Laredo’s southern neighbor as its economy. Laredo is the largest major port of entry between the U.S. and Mexico and most of the city’s economy depends on its trade with Mexico.

But Laredo isn’t all business. Those moving here can be thankful for its proximity to the beach, Mexico and San Antonio, which make a day trip or a weekend getaway an appealing option. So get ready to head south for the… life. Laredo welcomes you!

Lasso-ing your new Lifestyle:

Laredo is completely laid-back and most residents are content with the lack of hustle and bustle the city offers. You won’t find any hedge fund owners, fashion designers or world leaders here, but you will find a friendly community. Activities in Laredo are more centered around shopping downtown, grabbing weekend drinks at Springfield Street (north Laredo), spending a day at one of the many state parks (Lake Casa Blanca International State Park being the most popular) or taking part in one of the well-known city festivals, such as Washington’s Birthday Celebration (a MONTH long celebration! And you thought your birthday weekend was cool…) or the Jamboozie Festival (downtown closes for a festival of music and food).

If you’re an avid reader, make sure you have internet access to order those books you want or open a library account ASAP. The town of Laredo currently boasts 0 bookstores. It does, however, have two libraries, so that kind of makes up for it. Kind of.

June 2020 Laredo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laredo Rent Report. Laredo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laredo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laredo rents increased moderately over the past month

Laredo rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laredo stand at $661 for a one-bedroom apartment and $843 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Laredo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Laredo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, San Antonio, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,076, is the only other major city besides Laredo to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Laredo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Laredo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Laredo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Laredo's median two-bedroom rent of $843 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Laredo.
    • While rents in Laredo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Laredo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Laredo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Laredo?
    In Laredo, the median rent is $618 for a studio, $660 for a 1-bedroom, $842 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,115 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Laredo, check out our monthly Laredo Rent Report.

