28 Apartments for rent in Laredo, TX

Where to live:

While there are places to live in the south part of Laredo (close to the border), the North side of Laredo is generally where you’ll find the best neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods have more expensive living arrangements, but the majority are middle-income apartments, condos, older historical homes and single-family dwellings.

Del Mar: Located on the north side near Texas A&M International Campus, Del Mar is a great place to find some quality, even luxurious apartment living, as well as one and two story single-family homes. As blended as the city it resides in, Del Mar is made up of both new and old homes and it is a very coveted neighborhood. Rent checks around here range from moderate to expensive, but the convience and proximity to the highway (I-35) should ease your financial nerves a bit.

Downtown: As expected with any “downtown” address, Laredo’s downtown offers proximity to shopping, nightlife and some of the best restaurants in the area. The common place to set up shop (or…life) around here is either in a high-rise apartment or condo. Downtown is convenient for those who are relocating without a form of transportation or who are used to walking cities and public transit.

San Agustin de Laredo: Located within downtown Laredo, cathedrals and various history-riddled buildings complete with Spanish inspired architecture line the streets in this neighborhood; however they also share the same zip code with some newly constructed homes. Those looking to rent a piece of ancient (not really that ancient, this is America we’re talking about here) Texas can surely find a home to rent among the many older homes in the area. Keep in mind that the new homes were built during the housing boom, and we all know how that ended up. Thus, most are now available at a much lower rent than previously expected.

Embarcadero: Whoever heard of a neighborhood with a good mix of industrial and residential aspects? Apparently the people here have, as that’s exactly what you’ll get by living here. That, and some good, local shopping and restaurants. This ‘hood sits pretty between Interstate Highway 35 and the Rio Grande River and comes packed with the Embarcadero Business Park, no suits required. As for the neighborhood itself, Embarcadero is the perfect locale for those who are moving for a job opportunity in one of Laredo’s transportation/trade companies. Most of what you’ll find here are apartments and single-family homes, and everything is thankfully pretty affordable.