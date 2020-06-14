110 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ with garage
Florham Park, New Jersey, retains an esteemed status for its show-stopping Fourth of July parade and fireworks show, which are so legendary that other Garden State communities speak of them in hushed, reverent tones. And though it is the borough's celebration of American independence that holds the No. 1 spot in its identity, the New Jersey community has been the headquarters for the New York Jets since 2008.
English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough. See more
Florham Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.