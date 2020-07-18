140 KINGSTON CT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court

Enjoy this fabulous residence in Madison's finest townhome community w/ amazing amenities & top-rated schools. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & separate laundry area. Enter through the front or via your one-car attached garage to the EIK overlooking the open living room with a gas fireplace connected to your private patio area + a powder room. But wait there?s more - an additional recreation room in the lower level provides ample space for additional relaxation, workouts, or a home office. Situated around a 3-acre lake with a serene, resort-like setting, The Madison Common townhome community offers a landscape that is both lovely and mature and affords each resident maximum privacy while enjoying tennis courts, an outdoor pool & clubhouse w/ fitness room, sauna & party room.