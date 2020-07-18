All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 140 KINGSTON CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, NJ
/
140 KINGSTON CT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

140 KINGSTON CT

140 Kingston Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

140 Kingston Court, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy this fabulous residence in Madison's finest townhome community w/ amazing amenities & top-rated schools. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & separate laundry area. Enter through the front or via your one-car attached garage to the EIK overlooking the open living room with a gas fireplace connected to your private patio area + a powder room. But wait there?s more - an additional recreation room in the lower level provides ample space for additional relaxation, workouts, or a home office. Situated around a 3-acre lake with a serene, resort-like setting, The Madison Common townhome community offers a landscape that is both lovely and mature and affords each resident maximum privacy while enjoying tennis courts, an outdoor pool & clubhouse w/ fitness room, sauna & party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 KINGSTON CT have any available units?
140 KINGSTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, NJ.
What amenities does 140 KINGSTON CT have?
Some of 140 KINGSTON CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 KINGSTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
140 KINGSTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 KINGSTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 140 KINGSTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 140 KINGSTON CT offers parking.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 KINGSTON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT have a pool?
Yes, 140 KINGSTON CT has a pool.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT have accessible units?
No, 140 KINGSTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 KINGSTON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 KINGSTON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 KINGSTON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave
Madison, NJ 07940

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJ
Carteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Drew UniversityKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College