Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey. AVE Florham Park's 1- and 2-bedroom unfurnished residences are spacious floor plans thoughtfully designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes. Enjoy the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience with an unprecedented 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and high-touch services.Live better at AVE Florham Park with our unparalleled amenities and services including two exterior courtyards boasting fire pit lounges, an architect-designed stainless-steel pool with in-lay lounge chairs and sundeck, enclave with cabanas, kitchen with BBQ area, chess, checkers, ping pong, bocce ball, and an outdoor movie theater with surround-sound, as well as a 24-hour fitness center with three fitness zones: cardio, weight, and yoga, a spa for booking massage therapy and other wellness services, a 24-hour business center, confe