Kentucky Off-Campus Apartments For Rent

Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below

We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Starting at $879
Updated 1 hr ago
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road
Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$879
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
Featured
Starting at $750
Updated 1 hr ago
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd
Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
Featured
Starting at $675
Updated 1 hr ago
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
$899
Featured
Starting at $748
Updated 1 hr ago
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St
Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
1 Bedroom
$845
2 Bedrooms
$989
Popular Campuses
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Jefferson Community and Technical College
Spalding University
University of Kentucky
University of Louisville
Western Kentucky University
All Colleges and Universities
Bellarmine UniversityBluegrass Community and Technical CollegeBrescia UniversityGateway Community and Technical CollegeGeorgetown CollegeJefferson Community and Technical College
Northern Kentucky UniversitySpalding UniversityThe Southern Baptist Theological SeminaryUniversity of KentuckyUniversity of LouisvilleWestern Kentucky University