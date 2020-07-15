Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:11 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near TUW
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
6179 Orange Avenue
6179 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1746 sqft
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
El Dorado Lakes 1 bedroom Condo - Great upper one bedroom one bath condo with one car carport. Laminate flooring, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
11932 WALLINGSFORD ROAD
11932 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1415 sqft
Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room - Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Family Room, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Brick Fireplace, A/C, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage With Opener,
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Apartment Row
4341 Howard Avenue
4341 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
This two story, townhouse style apartment features 2 bedrooms, one and a half baths, a freshly painted interior, gas fireplace, stove, balcony, private patio, air conditioning/forced air heating, 1 parking space, 1 car garage and a common laundry
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9767 Graham Street
9767 Graham Street, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1576 sqft
This spacious, single-story home is all about quiet, convenience and comfort. It is ideally located just steps from Morris Elementary School. It is within walking distance from Oxford Academy, Cypress high school and Cypress Civic Center.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Apartment Row
4311 Green Avenue
4311 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
This upstairs, rear unit, features 2 bedrooms, one bath, a freshly painted interior, gas fireplace, stove, balcony, 1 parking space, 1 car garage and a common laundry room. Centrally located to major freeways, Rossmoor Shopping Center and Costco.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
