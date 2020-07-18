452 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 5bd 4bth Center Hall colonial, with renovated Kitchen, featuring white high-end quartz counter-tops, new Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-floors throughout, all renovated bathrooms, Marvin windows, expansive deck off the kitchen overlooking gorgeous fenced park-like back yard in a private setting. 5th bedroom is perfect for an au-pair or guests with an en-suite full bathroom and private entrance. Spacious walk out basement! Move-in ready home in a great location. Busing available to all schools.