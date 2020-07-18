All apartments in White Plains
White Plains, NY
452 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

452 Rosedale Avenue

452 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
White Plains
Location

452 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Beautiful 5bd 4bth Center Hall colonial, with renovated Kitchen, featuring white high-end quartz counter-tops, new Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-floors throughout, all renovated bathrooms, Marvin windows, expansive deck off the kitchen overlooking gorgeous fenced park-like back yard in a private setting. 5th bedroom is perfect for an au-pair or guests with an en-suite full bathroom and private entrance. Spacious walk out basement! Move-in ready home in a great location. Busing available to all schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
452 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 452 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 452 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
452 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 452 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 452 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 452 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 452 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
