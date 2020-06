Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Walk to all that White Plains has to offer.... shops, theaters, music, restaurants, and more! You can take the express Metro North and get to NYC in less than 35 minuted!