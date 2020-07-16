All apartments in White Plains
125 Battle Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

125 Battle Avenue

125 Battle Avenue · (914) 646-8560
Location

125 Battle Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New On Market. Will Not be on Market Long. No Pets & No Smoking. Lovely updated move in condition, Sunny and bright home. Walk to White Plains Metro North Train Station, Bus, shops and Down town WP. Living Room w/FPLCE, Hardwood Floors, Marble, and Granite Counter Tops Galore, Eat In Kitchen area with door to deck and back yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Formal Dining Room, Master Bed Rm with master/Bath, 2 nice size Bed Rooms,Hall Bath, Walk Out Basement, Full Paneled Family Room w/FPLCE,Bar,Book Cases, Ceramic Tile Floors & Heated Garage & door to side back yard to driveway Parking and to Garage. Landlord will take care of lawn care. Near All & All Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Battle Avenue have any available units?
125 Battle Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Battle Avenue have?
Some of 125 Battle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Battle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 Battle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Battle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 Battle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 125 Battle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 Battle Avenue offers parking.
Does 125 Battle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Battle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Battle Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 Battle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 Battle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 Battle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Battle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Battle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Battle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Battle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
