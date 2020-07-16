125 Battle Avenue

Amenities

New On Market. Will Not be on Market Long. No Pets & No Smoking. Lovely updated move in condition, Sunny and bright home. Walk to White Plains Metro North Train Station, Bus, shops and Down town WP. Living Room w/FPLCE, Hardwood Floors, Marble, and Granite Counter Tops Galore, Eat In Kitchen area with door to deck and back yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Formal Dining Room, Master Bed Rm with master/Bath, 2 nice size Bed Rooms,Hall Bath, Walk Out Basement, Full Paneled Family Room w/FPLCE,Bar,Book Cases, Ceramic Tile Floors & Heated Garage & door to side back yard to driveway Parking and to Garage. Landlord will take care of lawn care. Near All & All Major Highways.