Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:55 AM

7 Pinewood Circle

7 Pinewood Drive · (914) 332-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Pinewood Drive, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and light end unit, elegantly appointed this home is beautifully maintained and ready for you to move right in! Open floor plan from the living room with a stunning corner wall of windows and a wood burning fireplace opening to the dining room and the oversized deck beyond. Very private and surrounded by lush mature landscaping. Updated kitchen with high end appliances. Conveniently located for a short walk to the North White Plains train station for a convenient commute to NYC, easy commute throughout Westchester, minutes from five Parkways, near shopping and restaurants as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Pinewood Circle have any available units?
7 Pinewood Circle has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Pinewood Circle have?
Some of 7 Pinewood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Pinewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Pinewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Pinewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Pinewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle offer parking?
No, 7 Pinewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Pinewood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle have a pool?
No, 7 Pinewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Pinewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Pinewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Pinewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Pinewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
