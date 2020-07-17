7 Pinewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and light end unit, elegantly appointed this home is beautifully maintained and ready for you to move right in! Open floor plan from the living room with a stunning corner wall of windows and a wood burning fireplace opening to the dining room and the oversized deck beyond. Very private and surrounded by lush mature landscaping. Updated kitchen with high end appliances. Conveniently located for a short walk to the North White Plains train station for a convenient commute to NYC, easy commute throughout Westchester, minutes from five Parkways, near shopping and restaurants as well.